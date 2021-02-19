First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,243 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ambarella worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $43,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $20,097,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $128.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

