First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.25 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Saia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Saia by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Saia by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $206.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.71. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $214.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

