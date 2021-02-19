First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 36,437 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

