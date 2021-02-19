First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Atkore International Group worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 150,184 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 287,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $61.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $83,081.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,595 shares of company stock worth $897,694. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

