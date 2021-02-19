First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $51.46 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

