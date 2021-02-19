First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $82.16

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and traded as low as $80.45. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $82.44, with a volume of 1,115,238 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth $64,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

