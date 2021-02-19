FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

