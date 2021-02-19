Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $338.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.