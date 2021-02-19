Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $99.04.

