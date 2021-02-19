Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter worth $106,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the third quarter worth $262,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 321.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 67,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

NYSE CAF opened at $22.48 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.