Flex LNG Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.55 million, a P/E ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 1.43. Flex LNG has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.65.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Danske cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

