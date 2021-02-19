Fmr LLC Acquires 314,770 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314,770 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,532,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after buying an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after buying an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $520,700,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,325 shares of company stock valued at $17,682,696 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $162.24 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

