Fmr LLC Acquires 6,325,128 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,377,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $113.43 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

