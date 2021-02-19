Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.50% of Deere & Company worth $1,265,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $300.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.35. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $321.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.