Fmr LLC Buys 1,484,389 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.04% of 10x Genomics worth $1,426,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.36.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $186.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $201.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

