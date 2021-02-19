Fmr LLC Has $1.99 Billion Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,986,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

