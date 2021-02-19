Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.46% of MSCI worth $1,650,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI stock opened at $437.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $426.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

