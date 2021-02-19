Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 20%

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 2,039,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,631,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.