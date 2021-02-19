Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Gap Up to $979.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 979 ($12.79), but opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.85). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,033 ($13.50), with a volume of 239,031 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £605.98 million and a PE ratio of 139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 923.73.

In other news, insider Philip Stephen Dudderidge sold 1,515,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07), for a total transaction of £15,150,000 ($19,793,571.99). Also, insider Jeremy Wilson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £1,003,800 ($1,311,471.13). Insiders sold 1,640,000 shares of company stock worth $1,636,340,000 over the last quarter.

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

