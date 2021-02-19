Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA declined in the past three months. The company reported dismal third-quarter 2020 results, with top and bottom line declining year over year. Results were marred by coronavirus-led impacts on operations across most segments. In fact, FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division was most impacted by the pandemic-led challenges. In the reported quarter, the Fuel Division’s performance was hurt by reduced mobility due to the pandemic and decline in average fuel price per liter. However, a strong gross margin picture is an upside for the company. During the third quarter, consolidated gross margin gained from positive sales mix, efficient collaboration with key supplier partners and better margins in Ecuador. Additionally, the company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FMX. Morgan Stanley cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $96.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

