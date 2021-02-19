Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FL opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,695,073.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

