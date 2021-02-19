Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded by Commerzbank to Buy

Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

