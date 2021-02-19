Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVXL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

