Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 680 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE KO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.