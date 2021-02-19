Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 2.6%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA) shares shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €46.34 ($54.52) and last traded at €46.26 ($54.42). 247,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €45.10 ($53.06).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.96.

About Fraport (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

