Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.90 ($70.47) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €65.58 and its 200-day moving average is €69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.