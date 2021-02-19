frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTDR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

