Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $18.29. 560,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 575,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

