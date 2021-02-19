Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 6,950,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 22,033,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

