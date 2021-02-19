FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Down 17.8% This Week

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $46.13 or 0.00087667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $35,435.43 and $37,371.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00064400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00080744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00033804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00453698 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.