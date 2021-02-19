FuzeX Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $474,840.73 and approximately $315.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00776164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.42 or 0.04672206 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

