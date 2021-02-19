FY2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

