FY2021 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Raised by Analyst

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Olympus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

OCPNY opened at $21.99 on Friday. Olympus has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.