FY2021 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Increased by William Blair

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $23.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.05. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.30 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $458.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.81.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

