FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $208.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.57. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $341.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

