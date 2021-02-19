FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Increased by Analyst

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Westpac Banking in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WBK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 76,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.