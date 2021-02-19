FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ING Groep Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ING Groep in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE ING opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,132,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

