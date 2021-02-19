FY2023 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE HON opened at $203.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.76. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.