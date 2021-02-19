G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 11,040 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $987.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

