Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $255.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

