Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

