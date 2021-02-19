Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $266.29 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.52 and a 200-day moving average of $244.86. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

