Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Summitry LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $170.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

