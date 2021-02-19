Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 282,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,224 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $274.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $293.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.