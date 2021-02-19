Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.86.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of Galapagos stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,669. Galapagos has a one year low of $81.89 and a one year high of $274.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.