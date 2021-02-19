Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 69,506 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,246,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $29.78 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

