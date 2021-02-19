Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 12,344 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

