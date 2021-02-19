Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,300,294. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $410.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.77, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

