Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.67 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $703.53 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $730.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.