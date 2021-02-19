Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.54 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 90,852 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Gentex by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after acquiring an additional 557,435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gentex by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 995,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,572 shares of company stock worth $902,948. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.90 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

